Fifty-four percent of Americans believe COVID-19 will last for the rest of 2020 and beyond. Regardless of how long the immediate disruptions last, pre-COVID-19 workplace cultures will not automatically resume once public health concerns subside.
This is not the first time we have seen a major disruption in the business world. Think what the internet did to business. A lot of businesses were put of business because they could not adapt to the new environment. Some businesses proactivity adjusted and are doing well while others are still trying to figure it out. The environment we are living in today is really no different except that the pandemic has had a lasting imprint on employee’s psyches and rightly so.
The pandemic-era experiences have reshaped employees’ views of the workplace: how their work influences their overall wellbeing, how they want to interact with their colleagues, and how much flexibility they expect from their employers.
Working in the COVID-19 era means dog cameos in video calls or shortening a meeting to accommodate grocery pickup times. Even without in-person interactions at work, colleagues are getting to know their coworkers in more personal ways and developing commensurately deeper bonds. These types of bonds are crucial to an engaged workplace culture.
In fact, employees who have a best friend at work are 50% more likely to report that, at work, they have the opportunity to do what they do best every day and 80% more likely to report that their opinions seem to count at work, according to Gallup’s U.S. Workforce Panel collected March 9-23, 2020. COVID-19 has created a shared experience through which employees can create bonds.
As in-office work resumes, leaders should cultivate a work environment in which workers can continue to connect with one another — and leaders — on a more personal level. More than ever, leaders should hold managers
accountable for demonstrating that they care and recognizing that employees are multidimensional people with interests and responsibilities outside of work.
For example, recent Gallup data show that most U.S. employees who are working during COVID-19 want to continue to work from home once business and school closures are lifted.
Employees who work from home are more engaged than employees who never work from home.
Leaders should consider which employees can continue working from home and accommodate their preferences whenever possible. Companies that strategically provide freedom and flexibility to employees can help employees thrive — and, in turn, stoke performance.
Another area of flexibility leaders should consider is workplace attire. Sweatpants might not be office-appropriate, but leaders should consider which elements of their dress code are necessary and where there is room for increased flexibility. Even small changes can provide flexibility and autonomy that help employees thrive as they return to the office.
The importance of the brick and mortar office cannot be understated. Humans are social creatures by nature. We need and thrive on human contact, especially among our peers and colleagues. Hence the issue for business owners and leaders, as well as front line managers how we manage employees to return to the office if for no other reason than human connections.
The heart of any organization is its people. With this in mind, leaders must anticipate how the psychology of the American workplace will shift because of COVID-19. The best leaders will plan accordingly by training managers to care for employees holistically and by providing a more personal, flexible employee experience.
Jan Makela is a Certified Mentor with SCORE Mid-Maryland Chapter and author of the Amazon best-selling book- “Cracking the Code to Success and Be the Manager People Won’t Leave.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.