Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
SENIOR REC COUNCIL
For more information on the Senior Rec Council and events, visit srcfrederick.org.
Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, 44 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville. Recreational bowling. Participants pay for cost of bowling. Contact Gerald at 240-651-1865 or gvblessing@comcast.net.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Easy Hikes — As scheduled. Hikes offered April-June, September-October (weather permitting). Meeting locations vary. Hike from 3 to 6 miles on terrain with good footing and little or no elevation change. The pace is adjusted to the speed of the group. Contact Kathy at kathyginsburg1106@gmail.com.
Moderate Hikes — As scheduled. Hikes offered April-June, September-October (weather permitting). Meeting locations vary. For more advanced hikers. May be 5-7 miles in length on uneven ground and hills. Contact Ray Rother, 301-662-6315 or crwords@verizon.net.
Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. $2 per session. Call Susan at 301-695-1785 or jsusan481@aol.com.
Talley SRC Book Group — 10:15 a.m. third Monday of the month, William R. Talley Rec Center, Classroom A (ground floor) 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Jane at 501-658-8680 or janehufstedler@gmail.com.
Taney SRC Book Group — 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Mary Ann at 301-662-6199 or mafoltz919@verizon.net.
Bicycling — As scheduled March through November, weather permitting. Helmets required. Rides vary. Kathy at 301-606-0064 or sailawayhr@comcast.net.
Bocce — 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, Baker Park, Frederick, May through September. Terri at 301-508-0283 or cyclechick54@outlook.com.
Softball — Practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays, April through September. Games on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Pinecliff Park, Frederick. Open to women over 40 and men over 50. Associated activity costs. Call Adrian at 301-662-6623.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2
Free Community Shred Event
Sponsored by Lewistown Ruritan and the fire department. Three to five box limit. Consider bringing items for the Food Bank. Ice cream will be available for purchase. Coupon to three lucky winners for 1/2 famous Lewistown BBQ chicken.
Time: 8 a.m. to noon
Location: Lewistown Fire Hall, 11101 Hessong Bridge Road, Lewistown
Contact: 301-898-9988
Sept. 3
Bingo
Every Sunday evening, all are welcome. Doors open at 5 p.m., games at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Time: 5 to 10 p.m.
Location: Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N. Market St., Frederick
Contact: bethsholomfrederick.org
Sept. 4
Duplicate Bridge Games
Also Sept. 7 and 11. Frederick Bridge Club duplicate games allow you to hone your skills and make new, like-minded friends. All are welcome, no membership requirements. $7, partner guaranteed.
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: Church of the Transfiguration, 6909 Maryland Ave., Frederick
Contact: bridgewebs.com/frederick or 301-254-4727
Sept. 5
Exercise for Men and Women 50+
Thursdays, with certified instructors, $2 per session. Yoga follows from 11 a.m. to noon, $5 per session. No sessions second Thursday of the month.
Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Middletown AMVETS Post #9, 409 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Untangled: A Yarn Arts Group
Meets on Tuesdays. All fiber/yarn arts welcome. BYO projects and supplies. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-3525
Sept. 6
Music Appreciation Group
Share your love of music by listening to albums selected by group members and discuss. Weekly on Wednesdays. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Virtual
Contact: virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
National Grandparents Day Celebration
Share grandparenting stories with the group. Grandkids welcome, too. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Virtual
Contact: virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Frederick County Promenaders Square Dance Club Open House
Learn to square dance to a variety of music. Ages 10 and older, free. Weekly lessons begin Sept. 13, $40 per each block of five classes.
Time: 7:15 to 9 p.m.
Location: Ballenger Community Center, 5460 Jefferson Pike, Frederick
Contact: 240-356-1255 or frederickcountypromenaders.com
Sept. 7
Emergency Preparedness
Frederick County Emergency Management will give information and tools to be ready for power outages, floods, tornados or hurricanes, fires, and other situations where we may need to shelter in place or evacuate to a safer location. Learn what supplies to have on hand, and how to pack a go bag. Free.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-788-1075 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 8
Circle of Friends: Memory Cafe
Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association memory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-6001 or caregiversupport@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 9
50+ Latest in Research and Treatment for Alzheimer's Prevention
Learn more about Alzheimer's and dementia science, risk factors for all dementia, highlights in early detection and diagnosis, latest advances in clinical trials, treatments and lifestyle interventions. Free.
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Middletown Public Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org
Sept. 11
Spinner Stained Glass
Create a 3D spinning stained-glass suncatcher. Be guided with step-by-step instructions. This class is open to new and returning students. Reserve a lunch or bring your own. This is a 3-week class. Instructor: Bob Galandak. $50, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: 301-600-6350 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Division of Aging and Independence Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 12
Sepsis Awareness Month Presentation
Learn about the risks for, causes of, symptoms and treatments for sepsis, and most importantly when and where to seek care if you suspect sepsis. Presenter: Staff from Supportive & Geriatric Care Frederick Health. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Brunswick 50+ Center, 12 E. A St., Brunswick
Contact: 301-834-8115 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Fundraiser Night for Pulling for Veterans
Mention Pulling for Veterans when placing order and a percentage of your sale will be donated to this organization whose mission is raising awareness for PTSD and Secondary PTSD.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Roy Rogers Restaurant, 1990 Riverside Way, Frederick
Contact: 240-446-3916 or outreach@pullingforveterans.org
Senior Services Advisory Board: Listening to Seniors
This is an opportunity to share your issues and concerns about successfully living-well-in-place. Your input will be shared with the County Executive, the County Council, and the larger community so that they can make better informed decisions and develop effective policies. So, seniors, caregivers, veterans, and people with disabilities mark your calendars for a time and place when you can attend. Hosted by Division of Aging and Independence. Free, drop-in.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 13
Veteran Bus Trip to Flight 93 Memorial — Shanksville
For any veteran, and their guest, at no cost. Brown bag lunch will be provided. Seating is limited to the first 54 persons to register. Must RSVP.
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m
Location: Departs from the Walkersville Fire Co.
Contact: Kathy Sixx at 301-606-2150, Bill Butler at 301-845-4256 or Town Office at 301-845-4500
Loving Your Gut: Pre- and Probiotics
Did you know your gut is called your second brain? Or that it's responsible for improving immunity? Get the inside scoop on pre- and probiotics, how they keep your gut happy and healthy, and what you should look for on your next shopping trip. Presenter: Thu Huynh, MDA, RD, LDN, Dietitian Nutritionist, Giant Food.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-788-1075 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
OHEP Program
The Office of Home Energy Programs provides assistance to income-eligible households to help residents with energy bills. Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Division of Aging and Independence Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 14
Sepsis Awareness Month Presentation
Learn about the risks for, causes of, symptoms and treatments for sepsis, and most importantly when and where to seek care if you suspect sepsis. Presenter: Staff from Supportive & Geriatric Care Frederick Health. Free, pre-register.
Time: Noon
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: 301-600-6350 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 15
Groceries for Seniors
Third Friday of each month to eligible participants beginning at noon for as long as food is available. Ages 60+ with an income below $1,600 per month. Bring a photo ID to register for the first visit. Free.
Time: Noon and continues until all food is distributed
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1234 or dai@frederickcountymd.gov
Senior Services Advisory Board: Listening to Seniors
This is an opportunity to share your issues and concerns about successfully living-well-in-place. Your input will be shared with the County Executive, the County Council, and the larger community so that they can make better informed decisions and develop effective policies. So, seniors, caregivers, veterans, and people with disabilities mark your calendars for a time and place when you can attend. Hosted by Division of Aging and Independence. Free, drop-in.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Community Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 18
Fall Drawing Class
Explore line, shading and perspective in colored pencil/graphite drawing. Instructor: Jeanne McDermott. $40 for four-week session, pre-register.
Time: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-3525, virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov or frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
September Sunflowers in Acrylic
Paint beautiful sunflowers in acrylic. You will also be able to experiment with acrylic medium to create different effects. New and returning students welcome! Instructor: Dorothea Barrick. $15, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: 301-600-6350 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Needle Felting
Using a simple felting needle and soft wool fleece, your instructor will guide you in painting or sculpting with wool. No previous experience required. Instructor: Ilene White Freedman. $10, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-3525 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or register http://frederickcountymd-gov.3dcartstores.com
Sept. 20
50+ Medicare: Intro and Updates
Brad Petersen, director of resource & service navigation from the Frederick County Division of Aging & Independence, will help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org
Medigap/Supplemental vs Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Division of Aging and Independence Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-1234 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Sept. 21
Revolutionary Secrets
Learn about cryptologic techniques and their role in the American Revolution. Presenter: Jennifer Wilcox, Director of Education National Cryptologic Museum
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-788-1075 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Sept. 22
Senior Driver Safety Day: Road Map for Older Driver Safety
CarFit, impaired driver virtual reality experience, door prizes, education stations on basic maintenance, crash safety, more. Free, hosted by Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Utica District Park, 10200-B Old Frederick Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-600-7020 or frederickcountymd.gov/8075/50-Community-Centers
Senior Services Advisory Board: Listening to Seniors
This is an opportunity to share your issues and concerns about successfully living-well-in-place. Your input will be shared with the County Executive, the County Council, and the larger community so that they can make better informed decisions and develop effective policies. So, seniors, caregivers, veterans, and people with disabilities mark your calendars for a time and place when you can attend. Hosted by Division of Aging and Independence. Free, drop-in.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 25
Medicare Hot Topics
Keep up-to-date on current events with Medicare and related benefits. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Division of Aging and Independence Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-1234 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Sepsis Awareness Month Presentation
Learn about the risks for, causes of, symptoms and treatments for sepsis, and most importantly when and where to seek care if you suspect sepsis. Presenter: Staff from Supportive & Geriatric Care Frederick Health. Free, pre-register.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-788-1075 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 27
Senior Services Advisory Board: Listening to Seniors
This is an opportunity to share your issues and concerns about successfully living-well-in-place. Your input will be shared with the County Executive, the County Council, and the larger community so that they can make better informed decisions and develop effective policies. So, seniors, caregivers, veterans, and people with disabilities mark your calendars for a time and place when you can attend. Hosted by Division of Aging and Independence. Free, drop-in.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St. Urbana
Contact: 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Sept. 28
Fresh Conversations: Nutrition Program
Do you want to discuss current nutrition and health topics and discover new ways to stay active and independent? Join us for this month’s gathering of Fresh Conversations: Protein: Not Just a Supper Thing. This program is being offered through a partnership between the University of Maryland Extension and the Maryland Department of Aging. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension.
Time: Noon
Location: Frederick 50+ Center. Also online @ Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Urbana, Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: 301-600-3525 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Senior Services Advisory Board: Listening to Seniors
This is an opportunity to share your issues and concerns about successfully living-well-in-place. Your input will be shared with the County Executive, the County Council, and the larger community so that they can make better informed decisions and develop effective policies. So, seniors, caregivers, veterans, and people with disabilities mark your calendars for a time and place when you can attend. Hosted by Division of Aging and Independence. Free. Pre-register to receive the Zoom link.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Virtual 50+ Community Center.
Contact: 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Virtual Genealogy Lecture Series: "The National Archives: What Can It Do For Me?"
Presenter is Rebecca Koford, CG, CGL.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Virtual
Contact: tinyurl.com/msfsajvy
Oct. 5
Elder Expo
Hosted by the Elder Services Provider Council.
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Warehouse Cinemas, District 40 Complex, 1301 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: espc.frederick.com
