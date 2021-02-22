ABOVE: A pair of dogs are taken for a walk along Carroll Creek as snow blankets Frederick County Monday morning.

Staff photo by Graham Cullen

RIGHT: Traffic begins to back up on U.S. 15 near West Patrick Street shortly after 9 a.m. Monday as a heavy snowfall covered Frederick’s highways and limited visibility for drivers. The flash snowstorm brought 2-3 inches in the span of just a couple of hours.

Staff photo by Bill Green