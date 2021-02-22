A morning storm that brought sleet, snow and freezing rain to Frederick County Monday snarled traffic and caused a variety of weather-related issues.
Statewide, Maryland State Police responded to 131 crashes, 41 disabled or unattended vehicles and 495 calls for service between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the department.
The Frederick barrack had responded to 18 crashes by around 4 p.m.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to 12 property damage crashes and two that involved injuries, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said in an email Monday.
One of the crashes, which closed Md. 75 in New Market for several hours, involved a deputy. He was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with minor injuries.
The deputy, whose name has not been released citing privacy concerns, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Green Valley Road (Md. 75) in New Market around 10:45 a.m., Wivell said.
The deputy was responding to another vehicle incident on Old Annapolis Road in Libertytown when the crash occurred.
The other driver was not injured and was medically cleared at the crash scene.
The FCSO asks anyone with information related to this incident to call 301-600-1046.
The sheriff's office also conducted three weather-related traffic stops and assisted Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services with two calls and other police departments with two incidents.
By 5:45 p.m., the Frederick Police Department had responded to one crash and one disabled vehicle, neither of which were major incidents, spokesman Allen Etzler said in an email.
The weather also forced Frederick County Public Schools to cancel in-person learning for students, although virtual learning continued.
Two to 3 inches of snow accumulated the first part of the day Monday.
