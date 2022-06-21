Soledad O'Brien wasn't so sure about her new co-star.
It was 1996, and O'Brien was the hose of MSNBC's “The Site,” covering technology and the internet at the dawn of the cyber era.
Part of her job involved interacting with Dev Null, a virtual reality espresso barista played by tech expert Leo Laporte in a motion capture suit, to answer viewer emails.
O'Brien was hardly convinced that the segments were her path to network stardom.
She remembers asking her boss, “If this ruins my career, what is Plan B? Because this is a really bad career move for me, to be interviewing an animated character. And he said, 'No, this is cutting edge, this is amazing.' And I was very much not convinced.”
Her career survived the virtual reality barista, and she worked at NBC News and CNN before founding Soledad O'Brien Productions. She hosts the political magazine program Matter of Fact With Soledad O'Brien, as well as produces other journalism products.
Moving out on her own was frightening, she said.
“I think being a new entrepreneur is just across the board stressful,” she said during an interview ahead of her June 23 appearance in Frederick.
Part of the adjustment was not having the enormous support staff in place that she had when she covered the shootings at Columbine High School in 1999 for NBC or Hurricane Katrina for CNN in 2005.
“My dream was not, one day I just want to go to a network,” she said. “But it was about, wow, there are amazing resources in places that, really, their entire business is around just covering news and spending money to do it.”
But she also enjoys being free of the assignment desk that controls life at a network.
“There's no question that not having a giant team behind you makes everything more challenging. But it also gives you a lot of freedom, and gives you a lot of nimbleness to turn on a dime and pick the stories that you want to work on.”
She likes doing documentaries because they allow a journalist to avoid having to aim for a general audience, and provide more time to examine a subject than the tight time constraints of a network newscast.
“You really can't convey anything in an 8-second sound bite,” she said.
Television news' time crunch and tendency to fall back on just showing both sides of an issue are countered by the ability to use old footage to hold leaders accountable for what they've said in the past.
An old soundbite can sometimes speak volumes.
“I think it is a very effective tool in calling out hypocrisy,” O'Brien said.
It can also show the real emotion that people are feeling, including in the wake of incidents such as mass shootings.
Speaking in the days after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left 21 people dead, including 19 children, O'Brien reflected on her experience covering one of the first high-profile school shootings. Did she think then that those types of incidents would become commonplace in America?
“I think by the end of covering Columbine, definitely,” she said, comparing it to the paradigm shift in ideas about terrorism after 9/11. “It seemed like a window or a door was opened, that someone suddenly discovered that this was a way to terrorize people that I think hadn't really been thought of before.”
