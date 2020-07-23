Those who walk around downtown Frederick may admire its historic nature, and overall feel of a small town that has evolved and grown greatly since it was founded in 1745.
But in July 1864, if it weren’t for the quick work of then-Mayor William G. Cole and a handful of local banks, Frederick and history after the Civil War might look much different.
At that time, the city faced a ransom from Confederate Maj. Gen. Jubal Early, who demanded $200,000 from Cole and the city—or the Confederate Army would burn the town to the ground.
“The ransoming of Frederick and the accompanying Battle of Monocacy were two of the most important events in Frederick’s Civil War history,” said John Lustrea, education coordinator at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in downtown Frederick.
According to “Battle of West Frederick,” a book penned by Joseph V. Collins which has a chapter about the ransom, Frederick was the third local town to be offered a ransom by the Rebel army, after Hagerstown and Middletown.
On July 9, 1864, Early instructed one of his officers, Maj. Wells J. Hawks, to write a letter to Cole with the $200,000 ransom. Cole, after receiving the letter, immediately called a meeting with the Board of Aldermen and other officials.
The mayor initially tried to negotiate with Rebel Army officers, as he and others believed local banks didn’t have the ability to raise the ransom. But the Rebel Army doubled down, and Cole and others eventually collected the $200,000 from five local banks.
It was delivered in wicker baskets to Early’s staff, and the town was saved.
The $200,000 ransom was considerably more than the ransoms paid in Hagerstown ($20,000) and Middletown ($5,000) earlier in July, according to “Determined to Stand and Fight,” a book written by Ryan T. Quint about the Battle of Monocacy.
According to the book, initially $200,000 had been demanded in Hagerstown, but Brigadier Gen. John McCusland, working for Gen. Early, misplaced a decimal, so only $20,000 was collected. Because of that mistake, Early and other Confederate officers kept a close eye on the Frederick ransom.
After it was paid, there was great debate about how to repay the five banks who contributed to the ransom. “Battle of West Frederick” stated that city officials discussed repayment over the next four years, before deciding they would issue $100,000 in bonds, with a term of 30 years and a 6 percent percent rate. That eventually was refinanced and the original loan to the banks greatly increased.
For decades afterward, city officials argued that federal officials should pay Frederick back for the loan, believing their actions saved United States government goods and property. That failed for many years, and state officials repaid the bonds in 1951, according to Collins’ book.
Still, federal officials, including U.S. Sen. Charles Mathias, tried to convince Congress to pay Frederick back for the original loan. He first introduced the “Frederick Reimbursement Bill” in 1969 and did so annually through 1986, according to “Determined to Stand and Fight” and other congressional documentation.
But Congress and the U.S. government, more than 150 years after the ransom, has never paid Frederick a cent for the ransom.
