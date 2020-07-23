A national shrine stands in Emmitsburg to memorialize Elizabeth Ann Seton, the native-born citizen of the United States to be canonized as a saint.
Seton established the first the first Catholic girls’ school in the nation in Emmitsburg, and also founded the first American congregation of religious sisters, the Sisters of Charity.
The Shrine complex, at 339 South Seton Ave., features “The Stone House,” “The White House,” which each served as hubs for the community, St. Joseph Cemetery and a basilica and museum and the mortuary chapel where Seton’s remains were entombed.
More information can be found at https://setonshrine.org.
