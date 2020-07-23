Shrine of Saint Seton - North

The Basilica chapel at the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, a memorial to St. Elizabeth Seton, the first American saint, is located in Emmitsburg. The shrine is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p. m.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A national shrine stands in Emmitsburg to memorialize Elizabeth Ann Seton, the native-born citizen of the United States to be canonized as a saint.

Seton established the first the first Catholic girls’ school in the nation in Emmitsburg, and also founded the first American congregation of religious sisters, the Sisters of Charity.

The Shrine complex, at 339 South Seton Ave., features “The Stone House,” “The White House,” which each served as hubs for the community, St. Joseph Cemetery and a basilica and museum and the mortuary chapel where Seton’s remains were entombed.

More information can be found at https://setonshrine.org.

