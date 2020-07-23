In segregated Frederick All Saints Street served as a bustling hub for the Black community.
When Black doctors couldn’t practice at the primary hospital in Frederick, two of them formed their own in 1919 at 173 W. All Saints St. Six years prior, Dr. George J. Snowball, a schoolteacher Jamaica, started a dentistry practice on the first block of All Saints St. He worked there until he was 92.
The street also became the location of Asbury United Methodist, a still popular church that primarily serves the Black community. On Friday and Saturday nights the street became a festive location for the city and the county population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.