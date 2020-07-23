072520hello_South all saints

Courtesy photo

Second block of All Saints Street in the 1970s

 Courtesy photo

In segregated Frederick All Saints Street served as a bustling hub for the Black community.

When Black doctors couldn’t practice at the primary hospital in Frederick, two of them formed their own in 1919 at 173 W. All Saints St. Six years prior, Dr. George J. Snowball, a schoolteacher Jamaica, started a dentistry practice on the first block of All Saints St. He worked there until he was 92.

The street also became the location of Asbury United Methodist, a still popular church that primarily serves the Black community. On Friday and Saturday nights the street became a festive location for the city and the county population.

