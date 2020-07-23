Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest African-American churches in Frederick, was founded in 1818 after a free black man named William Hammond purchased a lot on East All Saints Street.
The church was built by a white congregation, though free blacks were permitted to worship there. In 1864, they took over full possession of the church. That building, known as “Old Hill Church,” served its congregation until 1921, when the present church was built on West All Saints Street. The old building was demolished in 1945.
