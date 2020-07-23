Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest African-American churches in Frederick, was founded in 1818 after a free black man named William Hammond purchased a lot on East All Saints Street.

The church was built by a white congregation, though free blacks were permitted to worship there. In 1864, they took over full possession of the church. That building, known as “Old Hill Church,” served its congregation until 1921, when the present church was built on West All Saints Street. The old building was demolished in 1945.

–Josh Smith

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!