BABE RUTH

Associated Press

The Yankees’ Babe Ruth takes a big swing at Yankee Stadium on June 18, 1929.

 Associated Press

Babe Ruth’s Maryland roots are well-known. But it’s not so commonly known that George Herman Ruth’s prodigious baseball talent may well have been discovered at Mount St. Mary’s University.

Legend has it that, while playing in an exhibition with his St. Mary’s Industrial School baseball team in Emmitsburg, a young Ruth caught the eye of Washington Senators pitcher and Mount grad Joe Engel, who was participating in an alumni game.

Engel later told Jack Dunn, owner of the minor league Baltimore Orioles, about Ruth. Dunn signed Ruth, who went on to take the sport by storm.

Over the years after he became a star, Ruth returned to stage hitting exhibitions at the Mount, including once on May 7, 1921

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!