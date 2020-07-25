Babe Ruth’s Maryland roots are well-known. But it’s not so commonly known that George Herman Ruth’s prodigious baseball talent may well have been discovered at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Legend has it that, while playing in an exhibition with his St. Mary’s Industrial School baseball team in Emmitsburg, a young Ruth caught the eye of Washington Senators pitcher and Mount grad Joe Engel, who was participating in an alumni game.
Engel later told Jack Dunn, owner of the minor league Baltimore Orioles, about Ruth. Dunn signed Ruth, who went on to take the sport by storm.
Over the years after he became a star, Ruth returned to stage hitting exhibitions at the Mount, including once on May 7, 1921
