Described as “one of Maryland’s most unique historic homes,” the Beatty-Cramer House dates to the 18th century.
The original portion, built around 1732, is the oldest known house in Frederick County, and is one of the earliest in the state. It’s one of the few buildings left that merged Dutch, English, and early American carpentry techniques.
It now requires extensive and much-needed repairs in order to ensure its preservation.
