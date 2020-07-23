The last major land battle of the Revolutionary War was the Siege of Yorktown, where ammunition from Frederick County’s own Catoctin Furnace was used by General George Washington’s army.
At the end of the battle, on Oct. 19, 1781, about 8,000 British soldiers surrendered, according to the American Battlefield Trust website. This is widely acknowledged as the battle that started negotiations and two years later, the Treaty of Paris was signed.
The Catoctin Furnace was built in 1774 by James, Thomas, Baker and Roger Johnson. It was created to make pig iron from ore, found in the Catoctin Mountains.
The forest was also used as a source of charcoal, which fueled the furnace until 1873, when they switched to using coal.
Some sources report that Catoctin Furnace supplied both cannon and cannonballs, while others only specifically report shells.
“Henry Knox, Washington’s Colonel Commandant of Artillery, noted in his 1781 inventory that they had on hand 950 ten-inch shells cast at Catoctin Furnace,” wrote Frank Mentzer in a March 1972 edition of The News, founded in 1883 and a precursor to The Frederick News-Post.
The same article says that “it is extremely doubtful that any cannon were ever cast at Catoctin Furnace; as yet there is no evidence to prove there were.”
This is because when the Council of Safety asked for “60 cannon, 40 swivels (smaller than regular cannon and mounted to swing on a pivot), and 200 iron pots,” according to Mentzer’s article, Johnson wrote back offering pots and kettles but said, “We shall also attempt to cast such guns as are wanted but cannot contract for them in all Events because the metal may not suit, though we have every Reason to expect it will.”
When Jacob Kunkel owned Catoctin Furnace, iron produced there may have been used to make plates for the USS Monitor, a Civil War ship, according to Preservation Maryland, but some researchers argue against that theory.
In addition to ammunition, Catoctin Furnace also produced tools and household items. These included the Ten Plate Stove or the Catoctin Stove.
Enslaved people were a source of labor for the furnace. According to the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society website, Johnson had more than 80 enslaved people who worked as founders, foremen, blacksmiths and colliers. Additionally, some enslaved people worked on surrounding farmers or as domestic servants.
By the middle of the 1800s, fewer slaves worked at the furnace because European immigrants were available for cheap labor.
“Some enslaved Catoctin Furnace workers may have been sold to buyers in southern states where the demand for and resultant monetary value of enslaved workers remained high,” according to the Historical Society website.
The furnace was last blown out in 1903 but not before playing an important role in the history of the country and inspiring the growth of an entire town, including a church, a store and housing for those that lived there.
Today, the Catoctin Furnace is located in Cunningham Falls State Park and serves as a frequented tourism site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.