In March 1858, Captain John T. Sinn of the United Fire Company organized the “United Guards,” a fire company militia unit that later joined the “Junior Defenders” and “Independent Riflemen” to respond to John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859.
The Uniteds guarded John Brown after his capture. Sinn resigned from his post in 1860.
