A track and field legend who later coached the sport, Debbie Thompson Brown is the only Frederick County native to compete for the United States in the Olympics.
She earned a spot on the U.S. track and field team for the 1964 Games in Tokyo after placing second in the 200-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials in New York. At age 17 and still a student at Frederick High School, she was one of the youngest members of the U.S. Olympics team.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Brown was eliminated in the first round, falling four-tenths of a second short of qualifying for the semifinals with a time of 24.6 seconds in the third heat.
Brown, who died in 2019 at age 72, retired at the height of her career in 1965 to start a family. After a comeback attempt in 1969, she coached at Frederick High School for years and was founder and head coach of the Frederick Striders youth track club.
