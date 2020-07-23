072520hello_Fire Memorial
Staff photo by Bill Green

Staff photo by Bill Green Honor guards stand at attention by the stone monument during the 25th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Sunday the National Fire Academy campus in Emmitsburg. Honored were 100 firefighters from across the country who died in the line of duty in 2005. The annual event is hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Plaques surrounding the Memorial, which was established in 1981, contains the names of more than 3,000 firefighters.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Constructed in 1981 on the campus of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial pays tribute to firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

When a firefighter dies on duty, the United States Fire Administration is notified and then places a notice on the Memorial grounds. The flags over the Memorial are flown at half-staff to honor the fallen firefighter.

The Memorial was designated in Congress by 1990 as The National Memorial for career and volunteer firefighters who have died while serving and is open to the public year-round.

