Constructed in 1981 on the campus of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial pays tribute to firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
When a firefighter dies on duty, the United States Fire Administration is notified and then places a notice on the Memorial grounds. The flags over the Memorial are flown at half-staff to honor the fallen firefighter.
The Memorial was designated in Congress by 1990 as The National Memorial for career and volunteer firefighters who have died while serving and is open to the public year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.