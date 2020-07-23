The Everedy Co. was one of Frederick County’s largest employers for more than 50 years before it closed in 1977.
The company was founded by Larry J. Lebherz in 1923 and manufactured bottle cappers, including the nationally popular Everedy Bottle Capper that was widely used during Prohibition. The company also produced stainless steel pots and pans, chrome-plated utensils and other items that can be found in homes today.
During World War II, it produced munitions.
The buildings that once housed The Everedy Co. now serve as shops, restaurants and business offices over three blocks of East Street in downtown Frederick.
Everedy Square and Shab Row is downtown Frederick’s largest cluster of eateries, specialty shops and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.