Repudiation Day is Nov. 23 in Frederick, celebrating the day in 1765 when 12 Frederick County judges rejected the Stamp Act in one of the first official acts of defiance against the British government.
British Parliament imposed the act on all 13 colonies to raise revenue for British troops in America through direct taxation, in the form of stamps, on many commercial and legal printed materials.
The dozen Frederick judges met at a house on Record Street and voted to not charge the tax. Repudiation Day predates by eight years the more memorable Boston Tea Party, but it helped set in motion events that led to the Revolutionary War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.