The cornerstone of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church — Frederick’s first Catholic church — was laid by Rev. John DuBois on May 15, 1800. The church began in 1763 in a small brick home on Second Street. After The Penal Laws were repealed, the congregation soon outgrew the dwelling, and a new church was constructed on the north side of the street. That building was torn down in 1833 and another one was built on the south side. The original cornerstone was unearthed in 1904, and it now sits in the plaza to the right of the church’s front doors.
Frederick's churches date back to 1700s
Joshua R. Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Already a member?
Login NowClick Here!
Currently a News-Post subscriber?
Activate your membership at no additional charge.Click Here!
Need more information?
Learn about the benefits of membership.Click Here!
Ready to join?
Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.Click Here!
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.