The cornerstone of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church — Frederick’s first Catholic church — was laid by Rev. John DuBois on May 15, 1800. The church began in 1763 in a small brick home on Second Street. After The Penal Laws were repealed, the congregation soon outgrew the dwelling, and a new church was constructed on the north side of the street. That building was torn down in 1833 and another one was built on the south side. The original cornerstone was unearthed in 1904, and it now sits in the plaza to the right of the church’s front doors.

