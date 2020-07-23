Claire McCardell was a renowned Frederick fashion designer credited with several major fashion innovations, including inventing ballet flats, sewing pockets in dresses, popularizing fabrics like jersey and cotton, and inventing the Monastic dress.
She grew up in Frederick and lived from 1905 to 1958. A bronze statue ion her likeness is planned for a piece of land along the banks of Carroll Creek.
