Dr. Ulysses Grant Bourne, the first African-American physician in Frederick, was unable to practice medicine at the original Frederick City Hospital so he founded a 15-bed hospital that was open to whites and blacks at 173 W. All Saints Street.
This hospital operated from 1919 to 1928. In addition, Bourne founded the Maryland Negro Medical Society in 1931 and, in 1934, he co-founded the Frederick County NAACP, serving as its president for 20 years.
