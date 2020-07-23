Every time a bell rings from inside Frederick’s Baker Park bell tower, one should think of “Frederick’s first citizen,” Joseph Dill Baker. That was the idea when the 70-foot tower of carillon bells was erected in 1941 in his memory. Baker was a banker, philanthropist and civic leader. He is credited with donating the initial funds to establish Baker Park in 1926 among a number of other charitable donations within the city.

