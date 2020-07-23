Spread over 140 acres on South Mountain, Gathland State Park is public recreation area and historic preserve near Burkittsville.
It is home to the War Correspondents Memorial Arch, which is a National Historic Monument maintained by the National Park Service. The arch is one of the few remaining original structures from the estate of George Alfred Townsend, a correspondent during the Civil War who wrote under the pen name “Gath.”
Completed by Townsend in 1896, the War Correspondents Memorial Arch was the first monument in the world dedicated to journalists killed during combat.
