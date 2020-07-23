“Do you know that Frederick County produces more goldfish than any other part of the United States?,” so begins a story published Dec. 7, 1929, in The Daily News.
Numerous ponds still dot the county and help tell the story. Some are still in operation, though emphasis has expanded to include other fancy fish and water plants. Stephen Eaton, of Eaton’s Fish Hatchery near Lewistown, owns the business started by his grandfather, Samuel.
Dru Klinger’s grandfather, Frederick Tresselt, started Hunting Creek Fisheries in 1924, near Thurmont. Her son, Matthew Klinger, is the fourth generation owner.
Margaret Thomas Koogle is the fourth generation at Lilypons Water Gardens, near Adamstown. The name was changed by her father in the 1970s to reflect the expanded emphasis on water lilies.
A June 6, 1920, article in the The Frederick Post claims that “about four-fifths of the goldfish in the U.S. are raised” in the county with about 50 different persons engaged in the industry. A July 23, 1921, article in The Post noted approximately 1.5 million goldfish were produced that season. Most were sold to five-and-dime stores. They were popular pets.
