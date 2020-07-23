Thanks to the racehorse Challedon and some betting advice from a local surgeon, Frederick’s Tivoli Theater became the first air-conditioned building in Frederick in the early 1940s.
Dr. Edward P. Thomas, a Frederick surgeon was at the Hollywood Gold Cup race at California’s Hollywood Park on a summer day in 1940 with Jack Warner, the boss of Warner Bros. Studio and Challedon’s owner, W. L. Brann.
Thomas convinced Warner to bet $50,000 on Challedon, not the favorite as Warner had planned. And when Challedon won the race, Warner wanted to give Thomas a gift as a way of saying thanks. But, instead, the doctor suggested Warner install air-conditioning at the Tivoli, what is now the Weinberg Center, at a cost of $100,000 ($1.8 million today).
Pretty cool.
