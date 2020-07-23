The last Baron Baltimore, an heir apparent to the British throne and a Prussian king.
What did these three men have in common?
They all were named Frederick, and each of them might be the person Frederick city was named after.
Most sources claim Frederick was named for Frederick Calvert, the 6th Baron Baltimore. But other possibilities mentioned by various sources are Frederick Louis, Prince of Wales, and Frederick the Great, the king of Prussia.
A pair of stories in The Frederick News-Post penned in the 1990s by Calvin Schildknecht say Daniel Dulany the Elder named the city, originally called Fredericktowne, after Frederick Calvert, who was the last baron of Baltimore.
“Apparently in honor of young Frederick Calvert, the last Lord of Baltimore,” Schildknecht wrote about Dulany’s inspiration for naming the city. “It was not possible to predict at that time that Frederick Calvert would lead a scandalous life of little use to MD and best forgotten.”
Frederick Calvert had a harem in Turkey, according to Schildknecht’s article. J. Thomas Scharf’s book, “The History of Western Maryland Volume I” reveals more tantalizing details about Calvert.
“In 1768, he was indicted and tried for committing rape, but notwithstanding he was acquitted by the court, he was most severely censured by the press and people for his act, and the conviction of his guilt was universal,” Scharf wrote.
Still, Scharf states firmly that Frederick County was named after Calvert.
But Chris Haugh, the community relations and historic preservation manager at Frederick’s Mount Olivet Cemetery, believes Frederick was named after Frederick Louis, the Prince of Wales.
After delving into the city name’s origins while making a documentary on Frederick’s history in the mid 1990s, Haugh revisited the topic later and focused on what strategy Dulany likely would’ve have employed when forming his new town.
At the time, Haugh said the bulk of Maryland’s population dwelled in areas near the lower Potomac and Chesapeake Bay. Conversely, Frederick was in the hinterlands, and Dulany needed hard-working residents to flock to his new town.
Germans were a promising target group. Known for their family farms, German immigrants helped towns flourish in nearby Pennsylvania, in what came to be known as the Pennsylvania Dutch area.
As it turns out, the Prince of Wales was born in Germany and spent most of his childhood in that country. He was from the House of Hanover.
So, Haugh believes Dulany named his town after the prince to help attract people who immigrated from Germany as well as Pennsylvania Dutch residents looking to move elsewhere.
“If you were a German coming, that name Frederick would seem a little bit more inviting to you,” he said.
Also, Haugh said the Calvert family’s sway in Maryland was waning by 1745. So when naming his new town, Dulany might’ve been more concerned about flattering King George II — Frederick Louis’ father — than Charles Cavlert, Frederick Calvert’s father.
It’s unclear why the Prussian king Frederick II — also known as Frederick the Great — is considered a candidate for inspiring the city of Frederick’s name. However, this king had a connection of sorts to Frederick Louis.
There supposedly were negotiations for Princess Wilhelmine of Prussia, Frederick the Great’s sister, to marry Frederick Louis, but the marriage never happened.
