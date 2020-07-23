Monocacy Aquaduct logjam
Staff photo by Dan Gross

Jammed with debris

Logs and other debris are trapped against the upriver side of the Monocacy Aqueduct as the Monocacy River flows toward the Potomac River.

 Staff photo by Dan Gross

The Monocacy Aqueduct, the largest of the C&O Canal’s 11 stone aqueducts, was completed in 1833 after four years of construction by a trio of contractors.

It was designed by Benjamin Wright, who is hailed as a legend of American civil engineering, and is made largely of granite quarried from the base of Sugarloaf Mountain. The aqueduct is 516 feet long and is at the southern tip of Frederick County, where the Monocacy River meets the Potomac.

 

