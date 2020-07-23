To secede or not, that was the question Maryland legislators faced in early 1861. With the Civil War on the horizon, Maryland needed to decide on which side it would fight. Rather than convene in occupied Annapolis, the governor turned to Frederick. They first met in the Frederick County Courthouse on April 26, but then moved to the larger Kemp Hall. A bill and a resolution calling for secession both failed. On Aug. 7, the General Assembly adjourned, intending to meet again in September, but troops and police arrived in Frederick with orders to arrest the pro-Confederate members. That marked the end of the special session in Frederick.
Moving the General Assembly from Annapolis to Frederick
Pete McCarthy
Pete McCarthy is the city editor at The Frederick News-Post.
