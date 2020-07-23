When the Pentagon was hit by a hijacked plane on Sept. 11, 2001, a fire erupted from inside. In order to stop the fire, an engine would have to go inside the building itself. But the entrance tunnels, standing at 10 feet, provided a challenge for fire engines, which were all too large to pass through.
There was one firetruck small enough in the area to make it through the entrance tunnels. It happened to be in Woodsboro.
Micky Fyock, deputy chief of the Woodsboro Fire Rescue Co., received a call at 1:30 a.m. from emergency responders asking about the department’s 1955 Mack Ladder truck. Without hesitation, Fyock geared up to take the truck down to Arlington.
The truck was a true antique and was just the right size to get through the 10-foot tall entryway.
Fyock, with the help of four other volunteer fire fighters Michael Cornell, Robert Compton, Michael Strasbough and Steve Devilbliss, drove down to Arlington in the middle of the night.
“I said, ‘We’re going down. I don’t care if they bring the firetruck back on a tow truck and bring me back in a hearse. We’re going down,’” said Fyock in a previous News-Post article.
Interstate 270 was near-empty, Fyock said, as most people were at home their families following the attacks. But as a firefighter, he was used to leaving his family to protect others.
The scene at the Pentagon was quiet and calm, which Fyock attributed to the mental zone the volunteer and career firefighters had to put themselves in to keep the fire under control.
“Everyone was very quiet, there was no hollering or chaos,” Fyock previously told the News-Post. “Something of such a large magnitude puts you in a zone where you’re — it’s just so calm among the chaos.”
The truck entered the tunnel and followed a hose that had been laid down for them. Once they were inside, they hooked up to the hose.
The crew took turns climbing the 65-foot ladder and directing a water screen, trying to keep the fire from spreading any further.
While inside the Pentagon, things were quiet. Fyock saw the Boeing 757 that had crashed into the building’s southwest side. Other workers were coming in and out with body bags.
By the time they were out of the building, the sun was rising. The volunteers hung an American flag from their truck, and later in the day, another flag was hung from an undamaged side of the building.
“Something just came over me,” he said. “I knew right then and there that we would be all right.”
The following February, the Woodsboro Fire Rescue Co. received a later from President George W. Bush thanking them for their service, which now hangs in the Woodsboro fire station.
The truck now belongs to the Hagerstown Fire Department, but is still used during special events in Woodsboro.
“This is our company’s legacy,” Fyock said. “We had the little truck that could and did.”
