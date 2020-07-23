In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services, part of whose mission was to sabotage the efforts of enemy military nations during World War II.
Recruits were trained in national parks in Maryland and Virginia. Catoctin Mountain Park (then called Catoctin Recreational Demonstration Area) was one of those secret training centers. According to newsreel footage on the park’s website (www.nps.gov/cato), hand-picked military recruits arrived “somewhere in America” with nothing but the clothes on their back and were given a fictitious student name such as “Joe” or “Fred” to protect their identity.
Recruits occupied cabins at what is now Camp Greentop. Headquarters was at what is now Camp Round Meadow. Catoctin’s area “B” played a significant role in training Special Operations, Secret Intelligence and Operational Groups personnel.OSS is considered America’s first centralized intelligence agency, the predecessor of the CIA and the forerunner of today’s Special Forces.
