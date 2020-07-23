Frederick County Public Schools currently has 67 schools and an operating budget of $637,141,096, but things were quite different when the county’s first public high school for Black students opened in 1921.
Originally a one-room stone building at 170 West All Saints Street in Frederick, the school was founded by Mr. John W. Burner, the supervisor of Black schools in Frederick County at the time, while Maurice Reid served as both the school’s principal and teacher, according to a plaque that commemorates the site where the building once stood.
Known only as the “colored school,” the building presented the first high school option for Black students in the county’s history.
Similarly, not all businesses and even public spaces were accessible to Black residents, sometimes until the 1950s or 60s in some cases.
For example, when Joseph Dill Baker helped the city purchase the original plot for what would later become Baker Park in 1926, the park was only open to white residents when it opened a year later. An article published April 3, 1934 in The Frederick News-Post outlined Baker’s views on segregation in no uncertain terms while lauding his contributions to “colored people” in the community.
“We cannot refrain, however, from pointing out the fine point of view which [Baker] has held toward colored people many of whom Frederick people have known as loyal servants and faithful friends,” the article reads in part. “Mr. Baker has agreed in the principle of segregation without discrimination.”
Indeed, Baker’s charity also funded a separate wing at the hospital for Black residents as well as the land that would become Mullinix Park, which was accessible to African American residents, in 1929, but segregation continued as the norm in Frederick County for many years after Baker’s death in 1938.
The idea — or rather, the delusion — of “separate but equal” would be officially abolished in 1954 for public schools like the “colored school” when the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education ruled that segregation was unconstitutional.
By that time the school had moved to the 200 block of Madison Street and had changed its name to Lincoln High School, which eventually become Lincoln Elementary School after the public school system was completely integrated.
But while African Americans today can enjoy Baker Park and minority students at some Frederick County public schools outnumber white students, the protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in May stand as proof that the problem of racism in America — and Frederick County — is far from resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.