Legend says that if you’re out near Middletown one night, you should keep your eyes to the skies or you might become the latest victim of the snallygaster.
Frederick County folklore has differing descriptions of this beast. Most say it’s a half-reptile, half-bird with a metallic beak, razor-sharp teeth and enormous wings that will drive screeching from the sky to carry off its victims.
The myth grew so large that President Theodore Roosevelt reportedly considered going on a hunt to find the creature.
