The political career of Roger Brooke Taney, the fifth Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, started in Frederick where he took up residence shortly after receiving his law degree. Taney soon ran for the Maryland House of Delegates. His wife, Anne Phoebe Charlton Key, was sister of Francis Scott Key.
Taney is most noted for delivering the majority opinion in the Dred Scott case, which held that black people could not be considered citizens and that Congress could not prohibit slavery in the territories of the United States.
A Taney bust in downtown Frederick was removed from city hall in 2017 and moved to Mount Olivet Cemetery.
