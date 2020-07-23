Calvary UMC
Calvary United Methodist Church

Calvary United Methodist Church, which now stands on West Second Street in downtown Frederick, got its beginning in 1770 when Robert Strawbridge, considered one of the great early Methodist preachers and a pioneer of Methodism in America, accepted an invitation to preach in “Frederick Towne.” That visit established the congregation now called Calvary United Methodist Church.

In 1792, a log building was built on the corner of West Church and Bentz streets, and it served the growing Methodist congregation for a number of years. As the congregation grew, continued to build, and eventually grew to where it is today.

