Ann Burnside Love’s 10-year-old son rushed into the kitchen of their home in Graceham. “You’ve got to come out and see the birds!” he said with urgency.
Reluctantly, she followed him outside where thousands of blackbirds, grackles, red-winged blackbirds and starlings literally darkened the sky as the sun set.
For weeks in the spring of 1974, the birds descended on the small town every evening to roost in Edgar Emrich’s 60-acres of pines. The noise, the bird droppings, the smell and the traffic jams created by curious bird-peepers had residents in a flap.
“I remember that,” said John Kinnaird, mayor of Thurmont. “I was 20 years old. The biggest thing I remember, it was on the national news. A couple million birds is a lot of birds.”
The murmurations of the flocks was mesmerizing, he said.
“It was like watching waves on the ocean,” he added.
Eighty-year-old Mike Miller, of Thurmont and a Graceham Moravian Church member, said his grandmother lived across the road from the roost site. “She was concerned about the waste of the birds, the mess and the noise. There was a lot of cheeping!” he said. “Finally, [the birds] left.”
Love was a frequent contributor to the Baltimore Sun and Washington Post. After her first bird story published in The Frederick News-Post on March 2, 1974, her phone started ringing off the hook as she became known as the “Birdwoman of Graceham.” Media outlets from around the country and the world would arrive at her house mid-day to see the birds.The birds, however, kept to their own schedule of arriving at sunset and dispersing at sunrise.
Those tasked with estimating the number of birds eventually gave up saying “there’s just millions here!” Love said. Estimates ranged from about 2 million to 10 million.
Farmers complained the birds were feeding on recently planted seeds in the fields and eating livestock feed during the day.
Meetings were held at the Moravian church for residents to voice concerns and experts to address health concerns about copious amounts of bird droppings. Soil tests were made. Dispersing the birds with loud noises, thinning the pines and laser beams were among the proposed solutions.
The Thurmont post office was flooded with letters addressed to “Graceham City Hall” or simply “Birds,” offering solutions.
One 10-year-old boy suggested rounding up as many cats as possible and “turn them loose in the pine grove. But when the birds are gone you might have a problem with the cats,” he wrote.
On March 14, the birds were given a week to get out of town. They didn’t. On March 22, Operation Sanity began with three nights of audio harassment to “unwelcome” the birds.
It was deemed a success. A News-Post Mach 28 article noted that most of the birds had flown the coop, with estimated nightly flocks down to about 10,000.
In August, the Maryland Forest Service began thinning the pines. By October, the birds had returned to Graceham, an estimated 50,000. Experts concluded that, relatively speaking, that was not “a whole heck of a lot of birds.”
In November 1975, an estimated 800,000 had returned to roost. Residents started a petition calling for officials to get rid of the nuisance birds. By December, the birds numbered an estimated 1.2 million. After several weeks, most had migrated south.
A Nuisance Bird Bill was introduced and passed in the state legislature in 1977 to give the State Secretary of Agriculture authority to manage future hordes of birds such as the invasion of Graceham.
