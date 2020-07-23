Dr. Fairfax Schley, the son of prominent Union Army Maj. Henry Schley, was instrumental in setting up the Frederick County Agricultural Society and the Great Frederick Fair. The Schleys were one of Frederick’s leading families into the late-20th century and family members helped organize and raise funds for the fair, which is one of the two largest in the state. Schley Avenue commemorates the family’s role in the city’s heritage.
