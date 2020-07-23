Visitors to Frederick have a chance to stay in the home of one of America’s great patriots.
Well, sort of.
The Barbara Fritchie house at 154 West Patrick St. was built in 1927, based on the original home of Fritchie, a Frederick resident who became famous as a Unionist during the Civil War. The original structure was washed away in a flood.
But the landmark is of note, as it’s the scene of where Fritchie garnered fame in a John Greenleaf Whittier poem where Fritchie waved the U.S. flag out her window and pleaded with a Confederate general “shoot if you must this old gray head, but spare your country’s flag.”
In 2018, the home became an AirBnB and features a host of artifacts of Fritchies, including a teapot from which she served President George Washington in 1791 during one of his visits to Frederick, according to the Barbara Fritchie House website.
