Designated in 2016 as a National Historic Landmark, Schifferstadt is the oldest standing house in Frederick.

Built in 1758, it sits near the intersection of Rosemont Avenue and W. 2nd Street and is known for its distinct German-Georgian colonial architecture.

In 1974, the house was purchased by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation, which restored it and currently operates it as a local architectural and history museum.

