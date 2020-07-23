Designated in 2016 as a National Historic Landmark, Schifferstadt is the oldest standing house in Frederick.
Built in 1758, it sits near the intersection of Rosemont Avenue and W. 2nd Street and is known for its distinct German-Georgian colonial architecture.
In 1974, the house was purchased by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation, which restored it and currently operates it as a local architectural and history museum.
–Greg Swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.