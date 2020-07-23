Frederick’s clustered spires, the view of church steeples that make up the city’s skyline, were immortalized by New England poet John Greenleaf Whittier in his poem, “Barbara Fritchie.”
“The clustered spires of Frederick stand/ Green-walled by the hills of Maryland.”
Whittier’s poem credits Fritchie, a Frederick resident, with displaying the Union flag as Southern soldiers marched into the city on Sept. 10, 1862.
