The former Visitation Academy private school campus is being builds into a boutique hotel and condominium project. The Visitation Academy opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment. It operated as an all-girls Catholic school for prekindergarten through middle school students on a multiple acres site of historic buildings on the site between East Church and East 2rd streets. The construction is expected to take 18 to 22 months, with hopes to be open in early 2022.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

For 170 years, the massive campus in the heart of downtown Frederick on East Second Street served as an all-girls Catholic school that was opened on Sept. 11, 1846, when Visitation Sisters from Georgetown settled in Frederick. It even served as a hospital during the Civil War. For much of the time, the Visitation Sisters ran the school, until the last ones left in 2005. Declining enrollment led to its closure in 2016 and the property is now being transformed into a boutique hotel and condos.

