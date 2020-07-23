122216Weinberg Auditorium.JPG
Before it became the Weinberg Center, the venue operated as Tivoli Theatre.

When the Tivoli, now called the Weinberg Center, opened its doors in 1926 it was the second largest structure built in Frederick.

The theater signaled an era of refinement in movie theaters, as ushers wore tuxedos and chandeliers hung from the ceilings. The theater originally became known for its showing of silent films.

While the theater was a booming success for the city, it operated with a segregation policy that required black people to sit in the “colored seats” in the balcony. That policy ended in the 1960s. In 2018, the Weinberg Center showed a documentary featuring Frederick oldest black residents — many of whom lived that policy. The city had them enter on a red carpet and they sat, this time, in a VIP section.

Allen Etzler is a city editor at the Frederick News-Post.

