Frederick’s Hood College would not have been possible without the generosity of Margaret Scholl Hood. An 1849 graduate of the Frederick Female Seminary, Hood provided a substantial endowment for the college, including her stake in 28 acres of farmland in northwest Frederick that she inherited from her father.

The college eventually bought the entire farm and acquired more land in advance of the construction of the buildings. Margaret Hood’s estate provided more funds to the college when she died in 1913, and as a result, the institution’s name was changed to Hood College.

