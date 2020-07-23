072520hello_Tyler Spite
Buy Now

News-Post file photo

The downtown, 9,000-square foot Tyler-Spite home includes seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

 News-Post file photo

In 1814, Dr. John Tyler found out the city of Frederick planned to extend Record Street to W. Patrick via a road next to his home, he made sure that would never happen.

Like, ever.

Tyler, irritated by the city’s plans, did what any reasonable homeowner would do when threatened by development too close to his property: he protested. Only the good doctor took it a completely different level. He bought the land, found a contractor, and in the dead of night they started the work on the home that now stands at 112 W. Church St. When road crews arrived the next morning to begin work, they found a giant hole in the ground.

Tyler never lived in the home.

Follow Allen Etzler on Twitter: @AllenWEtzler

Tags

Allen Etzler is a city editor at the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at aetzler@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!