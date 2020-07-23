In 1814, Dr. John Tyler found out the city of Frederick planned to extend Record Street to W. Patrick via a road next to his home, he made sure that would never happen.
Like, ever.
Tyler, irritated by the city’s plans, did what any reasonable homeowner would do when threatened by development too close to his property: he protested. Only the good doctor took it a completely different level. He bought the land, found a contractor, and in the dead of night they started the work on the home that now stands at 112 W. Church St. When road crews arrived the next morning to begin work, they found a giant hole in the ground.
Tyler never lived in the home.
