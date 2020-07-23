Prior to becoming the seat of Frederick County government in 1930, Winchester Hall served as a girls school that housed students and a hospital during the Civil War.
Winchester Hall was founded by Connecticut native Hiram Winchester in 1845 to provide educational opportunities for women at a time they were rare.
The architecture of the building was inspired by the Greeks, who valued education in their culture.
The popularity of the school forced Winchester to build a nearly identical structure in 1857 to adjoin the original structure.
In September of 1893, Winchester Hall was renamed the Women’s College of Frederick, which would later become known as Hood College in May of 1913.
The outside appearance of Winchester Hall has remained largely unchanged over the years.
