The Frederick County Public Schools are claiming that they aren't spending enough money, even with the 9.4 percent budget increase interim Superintendent Dr. Mike Markoe recommended. That increase is actually 20 percent higher than Dr. Alban’s proposed budget last year, but ended up being only a 9.4 percent increase over the actual budget because of an unexpected influx of federal funds.
Board President Brad Young said that the previous county administration’s funding levels, “put [the school board] in a huge hole, and we’ve been trying to dig out of it”. We need to reconsider the idea that our schools are still suffering from a shortage of funds due to the Board of County Commissioners who served from 2010-2014.
Both before and after the previous Frederick County administration, the school system increased spending above the rate of inflation and enrollment nearly every year. Through both administrations, according to the National Education Association, Maryland has continued to be ranked in the the top 15 for overall spending, and in the Top 10 for teacher salaries. And this was before the passage of Maryland’s Blueprint for Education, which will drive spending substantially higher.
How many dollars are needed to fill this “huge hole” that seems to be bottomless? Is it not enough to have some of the highest spending and salaries in the country and also increase spending by hundreds of millions in the last few years alone?
In 2019, FCPS was spending over $15,000 per student just in its operating budget. That could rise to over $18,000 per student next year. For perspective, if the average family with two children had to pay their share of the operating budget over 10 months as most do when their children attend college or private schools, parents would be spending $3,600 per month in the 2022-2023 school year.
The argument that more school spending is needed to support higher salaries needs to be questioned. Based on their most recently published budgets, Washington County is projected to spend $17,500 per student, Montgomery County will spend $18,621, and Carroll County will spend $15,547. Our starting salary for a teacher of $49,314 is $474 higher than Carroll County’s, but we pay $3,832 less for 10 years of experience and a master’s, and $6,903 less than for 20 years and a master’s–despite the fact that Carroll County has lower per pupil funding.
The idea that we have the worst salaries in Maryland needs to be questioned. It’s true that Frederick County pays less in some cases, but it also pays more in others. Yes, Montgomery County pays more at all levels, ranging from $2,972 more for a starting teacher, $16,675 for 10 years and a master’s, and $25,465 more for a 20-year veteran with a master’s. We pay $8,940 less for starting teachers than Washington County–but their teachers don’t get a raise for the first 10 years–but also $1,400 higher for a master’s with 10 years of experience, and $6,542 higher for a master’s with 20 years of experience.
With the exception of Montgomery County, which has some of the most expensive ZIP codes in the country and a larger tax base, we can’t realistically compete with, we are reasonably competitive across the salary scale, ranging from 7.5 percent higher to 8.6 percent lower as compared to Carroll County and Washington County. For most people this isn’t a big enough difference to matter.
FCPS hasn’t provided evidence that it’s losing many staff to neighboring counties. In previous years when I requested this data, the most common reasons teachers cited for leaving were retirement and starting a family, not the salaries offered in competing districts. Attrition rates in state and local education are less than half those in the private sector, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most recent FCPS attrition report I could find on FCPS’ web site was from 2015, and showed FCPS resignation rate was low at 6 percent. The state average is 7 percent, with Washington County at 5 percent, Montgomery County at 4.5 percent, and Carroll County at 3.7 percent.
Spending $18,000 per student is too much and won’t address issues such as organizational culture and leadership, which are bigger drivers of employee satisfaction than compensation. Let’s hope FCPS reconsiders committing to such a large price tag, which according to Maryland’s maintenance of effort law, can only go up from here.
