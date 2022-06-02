The smell of popcorn and hot dogs wafted around Harry Grove Stadium. Fans sipped beer and dug into soft pretzels.
The Ballenger Creek Elementary School Choir sang the national anthem under clouds that shaded the otherwise brutal sun.
Carter Bosch warmed up, cranking his arm back and slinging the ball.
Baseball was back in Frederick.
Opening day for the Frederick Keys kicked off Thursday evening against the Trenton Thunder. It attracted lifelong fans, minor league aficionados and folks who simply love the ambiance of America’s pastime.
Gareth Kwok, a spokesman for the Keys, said there’s lots to be excited about with the new season.
First, the Keys have a new manager — former Cincinnati Reds player and 1990 World Series champion Joe Oliver.
Second, there is a great variety of players on the team considering the team entered the MLB Draft League for the 2021 season. The players haven’t had a lot of time to see how they operate together, with many coming in this past weekend, he said — but that doesn’t mean people aren’t looking forward to seeing them play.
“It’s a big community that loves their baseball, so I think they’re looking forward to that,” Kwok said.
Gabrielle Cavalier and Mason Cavalier, siblings from Frederick, agreed — at least on the community loving their baseball. They’ve been going to Keys games for over a decade.
Gabrielle fondly remembers getting picked to run the bases at a game when she was 8. Players cheered passionately for her, the siblings remembered.
“That’s the kind of stuff you get when you have a baseball team in town,” Mason said.
But the duo — especially Gabrielle — is upset the team is no longer a Baltimore Orioles affiliate. Frederick is a huge city with a supportive minor league fan base, she said, so the decision didn’t make sense.
“Being such a passionate and loyal fan, it kind of hurts knowing that I can’t see prospects climb the ladder, I can’t see major league Orioles players coming back on rehab assignments,” she said. “Like, that was always fun.”
There’s also a concern that the quality of play won’t be as good, they said. They remembered the last time the Keys played Trenton Thunder, they walked 15 or 16 batters, they said.
Bailey Meehan came to the game with friends. All wore the same bright orange Keys jersey and had caps snug on their heads.
For Meehan, the games are something to do. He likes the atmosphere of baseball, and Keys games have a certain intimate feel, he said.
“You get to know all the players by coming to one game,” he said. “Names get around pretty quick.”
Unlike the Cavaliers, Meehan isn’t concerned with the level of play. He expects it will stay about the same, he said.
“They’re still going to be competitive and still trying to do their best,” Meehan said.
Tracey Bosley of New Windsor, a lifelong Keys fan, took her son, Henry, to the game. Her parents took her when she was little, so she's keeping up the tradition, she said.
Keys games are more family friendly than major league games, she said, and it’s something nice to do with her son.
Henry said Keys games are “good places to go” with "amazing food."
Most importantly, if you position yourself just right, you might be lucky enough to catch a foul ball, he said. He took his glove to the game for that reason.
Betsy and Dave Pasley were perusing the variety of Keys merchandise at a stand before the game started. The couple is from Texas and have been on the road for 29 days, hitting various minor and major league baseball games and notable historical sights.
Both Betsy and Dave are former sports journalists and love watching young talent.
“We didn’t realize it was opening night, so that makes it even more special,” Betsy said.
As night crept in, the merry-go-round was lit up in red and yellow. People lounged as their kids chased foul balls in an adjacent field.
"Play ball," young Henry said with a wave.
