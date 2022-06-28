In their first game since Saturday, the Frederick Keys could not get in the win column. They allowed four runs in the fifth and fell to the State College Spikes, 7-5, in seven innings.
Frederick took a one-run lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Hunter Jump, an RBI double by Jake Plastiak and a David Castillo RBI groundout.
But the Keys could not get out of a two-on, two-out situation in the next frame, as State College's Owen Ayers drilled a three-run homer. The Spikes soon added another on Jake Defries' RBI double.
Frederick (10-11) got two back in the bottom of the fifth on a Daniel Figueroa RBI double and a Kendall Ewell sacrifice fly, but Ayers provided State College with an insurance run in the seventh to seal the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.