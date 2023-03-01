Baseball team name contest
Attain Sports and Entertainment on Feb. 6 unveiled the uniforms Frederick’s new Atlantic League baseball team will wear for its first 50 games. Greg Baroni, CEO and principal general partner, left, and Mark Minicozzi, the manager, enter the news conference in a shower of confetti. The name of the new team is scheduled to be announced on June 23.

The winner of a contest to name a new baseball team in Frederick will be announced in June, the team owner said Wednesday.

Voting was held Feb. 6-17 for the name of Frederick's new Atlantic League minor league baseball team. Nearly 4,000 votes were cast, according to a news release on Wednesday from Attain Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team.

(1) comment

hugvj

Is Frederick really going to be able to support two minor league or college league teams?

