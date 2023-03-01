The winner of a contest to name a new baseball team in Frederick will be announced in June, the team owner said Wednesday.
Voting was held Feb. 6-17 for the name of Frederick's new Atlantic League minor league baseball team. Nearly 4,000 votes were cast, according to a news release on Wednesday from Attain Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team.
The final team name will be unveiled on June 23, when the new team hosts the York Revolution at Harry Grove Stadium, the news release said. This allows for time in the design process of the new team logo, uniforms and caps.
Fans produced more than 1,500 team names, then voted on the five finalists — Bone Shakers, Ghost Hounds, Rail Frogs, Sawbones and Screaming Alpacas.
The Attain Sports and Entertainment said votes by the public "will be considered an important factor among the criteria used to select the new name ...."
Attain also owns the Frederick Keys, which also will play at Harry Grove Stadium this season. The Keys are in the MLB Draft League.
In addition, Attain owns the Bowie Baysox, a Baltimore Orioles Double A affiliate.
Until the uniforms for the new Frederick team are revealed, players will wear uniforms with question marks the colors of the Maryland flag. The caps will be black with white question marks and have Maryland's flag on the back.
Is Frederick really going to be able to support two minor league or college league teams?
