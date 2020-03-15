Well, sports fans, we just witnessed the biggest shutout in sports history: Coronavirus 19, Global Sporting Events 0. Last week, the Old Coach was writing about the abundance of sports activities that seem to converge at this time of year: high school winter sports championships, college conference tourneys, major league baseball spring training, the NBA, the NHL and the newly formed XFL. And that’s just here in the U.S.
But now there are any number of spectator-attended games and matches worldwide that will not be played.
This is a sports column, but while I will focus mostly on the impact the COVID-19 virus has on the sports world, this in no way supersedes the greater concerns we all have about the health and well-being of our citizenry or the physical and financial hardships that are bound to affect so many.
This week, we have seen almost every professional, college and high school athletic contest cancelled permanently or postponed indefinitely. There is speculation that the health crises may even claim this summer’s Olympics as a victim. With the medical community declaring COVID-19 to be a worldwide pandemic, most, if not all, sports organizations made the tough decision to call off scheduled activities and tournaments in the name of public safety. Understandable.
The general public is soon going to find out how important sports are to us. We spend a great deal of our leisure time involved in physical recreation activities, or watching, or reading about our favorite teams or sports figures. With our dependence on cable TV and internet connectivity, we have far more information at our fingertips than ever before. We have become a society of fanatical spectators, paying thousands of dollars for Super Bowl or World Cup tickets, spending countless hours watching ESPN, ESPN2 or NFL Network. Fantasy sports leagues and sports gambling are more and more prevalent.
This is going to cause some major withdrawal problems.
I can remember that in my youth the only sporting events available on the three TV networks (ABC, NBC, and CBS) were the Baltimore Orioles, the Washington Senators, pro wrestling and boxing. The Washington Redskins and Baltimore Colts games were usually blacked out locally if the games weren’t a sellout. So, you see, we were pretty limited with what was aired. We had to rely on getting our information from daily newspapers and from magazines like Sports Illustrated, Sport and Street & Smith’s.
My grandkids may well ask, “How did you survive back in the Stone Age?”
What we did do was play. I know it sounds old-fashioned, but we actually organized our neighborhood pals by calling on the rotary phone and telling them what time we were playing whatever sport was in season and where we were playing. Sometimes it was the side yard; sometimes the field across the street; sometimes the playground at the elementary school. Sure, we watched sports that were on TV and followed our favorite athletes. But our leisure time was mostly spent playing baseball, football, basketball, lacrosse or some kind of competitive game.
One possible plus that could come out of these cancellations is that it gives us an opportunity to become more active ourselves. Instead of spectators, we can become participants. Get outside and get some exercise by walking, jogging or riding a bike. Hit a tennis ball; play a round of golf. Go for a hike or get out your old ping pong table. Play catch or shoot baskets with the kiddos.
The Old Coach is often accused of being an extreme optimist. I stand guilty as charged. I’m the kid who came down Christmas morning to a room full of manure and said, “Where’s the pony?” Maybe something positive can come out of this health crisis, not just sports-wise but societal. There just might be important lessons to learn that got overlooked or forgotten along our life journey. Participating in sports can help remind us of those lessons.
As we are seeing play out in this current COVID-19 scare, teamwork and cooperation are essential. The best way of solving the problem is to communicate and share information. We have to realize that we are all in this together and that we can draw on each other’s strengths. The most successful teams are those whose players know their roles and accept them. As Bill Belichick would admonish us, “Just do your job.” Team players have an unselfish attitude and are willing to sacrifice for the common good.
A great piece of advice comes down to us from World War II London: “Keep calm and carry on.” That particular crisis was a bit more perilous than our present viral outbreak. As bombs were raining down on their city, Londoners were able to keep some perspective about what it took to survive in the face of true adversity. Rely on common sense, knowledge, discipline and training, not emotions, to get done whatever needs to be accomplished. Panic is a waste of energy. Worrying doesn’t solve problems. As my mother used to tell us kids, “Don’t cry over spilt milk.”
We all should use this sports hiatus to become more aware of some of the important health considerations that have now come to the forefront. Be aware of your surroundings. Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or arm, not your hand. Wash your hands frequently. Stay home if you have a viral illness so that you don’t spread it. Listen to health authorities for instructions. Be considerate of others.
We are all saddened and disappointed by the cancellations and postponements of sporting events, group gatherings, travel, etc., because of COVID-19, but we don’t have to be defeated by it. We can pull together as a team and play our individual roles in bringing about a win. If we all work together, we’ll soon be back to enjoying our favorite sports. We’ll keep calm and carry on.
