It’s been a minute since there’s been a fresh face in the sports section here at The Frederick News-Post.
I’ll admit, it’s a bit strange jumping into such a veteran group of writers who have such a deep knowledge of the county’s 12 high schools and their athletes. In my first few days, newsroom conversations among the longtime sportswriters have revolved around past stars like Brady Policelli and Cara Consuegra. Those names didn’t mean anything to me but were fodder for fond memories for my three fellow staffers.
But those conversations left me fascinated at their total recall of moments and people that hold weight in this county but are completely foreign to someone like me, who grew up just 45 minutes away in Silver Spring.
That sense of community and hyperlocal focus on athletes’ stories is part of what drew me to the News-Post. Though I have most recently covered college sports as a student at the University of Maryland, I still feel a bit of a connection to high school athletes and their families, given that I was a high school baseball player myself just four years ago.
Now that I’m on the other side of the fence, it’s my duty and desire to shine a spotlight on these teams and young players that drive so much community interest. Ideally, I’m at games five or six days a week, truly immersing myself in the spirit and stories of each team.
But I want to go beyond basic game coverage.
I want to profile these athletes and their families. I want to dig deep in longer form reporting. I may even dabble in statistical explorations if the opportunity presents itself. I know how much these local stories matter and how the News-Post is uniquely positioned to tell them.
Of course, that also means I have a lot to learn.
I don’t yet have an intimate knowledge of every Frederick County high school, every team and every player. It will take a while to familiarize myself, but I’m more than ready for the challenge.
And ultimately, that’s why I’m here — to broaden my horizons, to meet new people and to write the type of articles that one day end up on refrigerators in homes. I’m ready to tell your stories and expand my knowledge of Frederick County sports.
Though it’s been just a few days since I started Monday, I’m settling in thanks to the rest of the staff at the News-Post and some community members who tweeted welcoming messages at me.
On that note, I also want to hear from you. If you like my coverage, have questions about my stories, have constructive feedback or just want to chat, please don’t hesitate to reach out via email (adacy@newspost.com) or Twitter (@alexanderdacy). Just be courteous.
Who knows: Maybe 20 years down the line, this fresh face can talk at length about the next Policelli or the next Consuegra.
But first, I have to get started.
