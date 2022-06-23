Hockey games will be held in Frederick this weekend to benefit a hockey program in Baltimore.
The tournament will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Skate Frederick at 1288 Riverbend Way.
The event will raise money for the Baltimore Banners, a hockey program for youths in Baltimore.
An all-star game will be held at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. The Hockey Donkeys, a men’s hockey organization, will create a team to play against the Banners.
The closing ceremonies will be held on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Oscar’s Alehouse West at 906 N. East St., in Frederick.
A silent auction will be held, too.
— News-Post staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.