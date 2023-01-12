Six new inductees will be recognized at the 47th annual YMCA of Frederick County Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. at the New Spire Arts.

Each year the YMCA recognizes individuals who, through their accomplishments and contributions in the field of athletics, have brought honor to themselves and to Frederick County. Alvin G. Quinn was the Executive Director of the YMCA of Frederick County from 1919 to 1960.

