Six new inductees will be recognized at the 47th annual YMCA of Frederick County Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. at the New Spire Arts.
Each year the YMCA recognizes individuals who, through their accomplishments and contributions in the field of athletics, have brought honor to themselves and to Frederick County. Alvin G. Quinn was the Executive Director of the YMCA of Frederick County from 1919 to 1960.
This year’s inductees are Dell Ahalt, Michael Rice, Ernie Bowens, Brittain Altomare, Frederick Schumacher and Kathleen Sixx. Also, Middletown senior Carson Smith, a standout football player, will receive the Rising Star Award.
As for the induction ceremony, the New Spires Arts is in downtown Frederick at 15 W Patrick Street. Doors open to ticket holders at 6 p.m with a reception from 6 to 7 p.m. with the induction ceremony beginning at 7. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis, available in-person at either YMCA branch, or for purchase online. Tickets purchased online will be available at New Spire Arts will-call window the night of the ceremony.
Dell AhaltAhalt was a standout baseball player for Middletown High School in the mid-1980s. In his senior year, he was chosen to the Maryland All-State baseball team after hitting .500 and going 6-1 as a pitcher. He helped Middletown to a state runner-up finish in 1983 and played in the 16-18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series in Frederick. Ahalt received a full scholarship to play baseball at N.C. State University. He was named to the ACC First Team in 1988 and batted .346 with 11 home runs his junior year. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 1988 and played for the Erie Orioles and Frederick Keys. After his professional career, Ahalt took the reins as a player/coach for the Hagerstown Braves semi-pro team and led them to three Franklin County League titles. He had a lifetime average of .404 and was named tournament MVP on two occasions. In 2022, he was inducted into the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.
MICHAEL RICE
Rice was one of the top basketball players ever to play at Governor Thomas Johnson High School. He remains the top rebounder in school history with 1,284 rebounds and is second in school history with 1,972 career points. His 51 points in a single game are tied for first in school history. In his senior year, he averaged 27.7 points a game, led the Patriots to their first state championship and was ranked in the top 20 power forwards in the country. Rice went on to play basketball for the University of Pittsburgh from 1976-1977 and the University of San Francisco from 1979-1980. After college, Rice played professional basketball for several years in Finland, Chile, and Puerto Rico in the CBA.
ERNIE BOWENS
Bowens was known as a dynamic athlete and team leader on the football field and basketball court. He played for Governor Thomas Johnson High School in the early 1970s, where he excelled in football and basketball. Known for his athleticism, speed, quickness and toughness, he led the 1971 TJ football team to a 10-0 season. As a quarterback, he guided a team that averaged 36 points per game. He helped a defense that allowed only 50 points for the season. He was named to the Maryland All-State team in 1971. For years, Bowens was the all-time leading scorer in TJ basketball history and led the basketball team to the Tri-State League Championship and state playoffs in 1970-71 as the starting point guard. Bowens went on to play for the Frederick Falcons in 1972 and helped the Falcons go undefeated that season and win the league championship.
BRITTAIN ALTOMARE
Altomare is known as one of the best women’s lacrosse players ever to come out of Frederick County. The Middletown High grad was selected as a four-time Frederick News-Post All-Area and four-time all-conference selection. In her senior year, she helped lead the Knights to an 18-0 regular season. At Middletown, she tallied 247 career goals and 95 assists. She was selected as a High School All-American. She went on to play lacrosse at Hofstra University from 2012-2015, where she became an NCAA Division I All-American, Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, CAA All-League, CAA All-Rookie Team, USWLA Mid-Atlantic All-Region Team, and IWLCA Third Team All-American. Altomare holds many top performances at Hofstra University, including being the all-time assist leader and point leader. She played professionally after her collegiate career for the Baltimore Ride in the United Women’s Lacrosse League in 2017. Altomare is now the Senior Program Director for Harlem Lacrosse, the nation’s largest non-profit lacrosse organization.
FREDERICK SCHUMACHER
Schumacher is one of the most recognized senior running athletes in Frederick County history. He has completed 37 JFK 50-mile races, ranking third on the all-time finishers list. He has been competing for more than 20 years in Senior Olympics, earning 51 medals: 18 gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze. He is also known as a sprinter in the 200 and 400 meters, the javelin and football throw competitions and the shot put. He has participated in more than 250 races, winning numerous other awards. Schumacher proudly served his country for many years and retired as a U.S. Army Colonel. He has been instrumental in many clubs and organizations throughout Frederick County. Schumacher is certified as a Level 1 USATF Track and Field coach and has certifications as a personal fitness trainer.
KATHLEEN SIXX
Sixx meets the YMCA Core Values of Caring, Honesty, Respect, and Responsibility through her lifetime of accomplishments on and off the field in Frederick County. A Catoctin High and Frostburg State University grad, Sixx spent 40 years as a field hockey official in Frederick County before retiring in 2017. She also served as the Coordinator for Frederick County Officials for nearly 39 years, advocating for the sport, the players and the officials. She was instrumental in helping field hockey grow in Frederick County and even recruited players to become officials and trained them. Sixx held training camps regularly throughout Frederick County to help train and mentor young athletes. Sixx has many accomplishments off the field as well, being recognized as Outstanding Teacher of the Year, for instance.
CARSON SMITH
Middletown’s Smith will get the 2022 Rising Star Award, an honor started in 2020 and given to a Frederick County individual or team that demonstrates exceptional accomplishments and contributions in their athletic field in the past year.
Smith was the key running back for the 2021 Middletown Knights. In his junior season, he rushed for 1,618 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Smith averaged more than 200 yards per game, and no team was able to hold him under 100 yards per game rushing during the regular season and in the postseason. He was selected as an All-State running back and All-County running back his junior year. During his senior year for the Knights, Carson was the top running back in the County with 1,912 total yards, averaging almost 180 yards per game, and 26 touchdowns. He also had 156 receiving yards with two touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns and recorded three interceptions while starting as outside linebacker. He helped lead the Knights reach the Class 2A state semifinals. Carson is a stellar student at Middletown High School, where he takes many AP classes and has maintained a GPA over 4.4. He also is a mentor to younger athletes in the Middletown community, donating his time as an assistant coach for the MVAA JV Knight football team, and he participates as the Huddle Leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Carson committed to Army West Point.
